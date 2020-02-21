Pete Buttigieg: Rush Limbaugh Has 'A Different Idea Of What Makes A Man Than I Do'

Pete Buttigieg doubled down on his response to Rush Limbaugh’s homophobic commentary, arguing that the right-wing radio host’s views of “what makes a man” are starkly different from his own.

During an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Friday, the Democratic presidential candidate once again shrugged off Limbaugh’s crude and derisive take on whether or not a gay man stands a chance of becoming commander in chief.

“I guess he just has a different idea of what makes a man than I do,” Buttigieg said. “When I was packing my bags for Afghanistan, Donald Trump was working on Season 7 of ‘Celebrity Apprentice.’ Since when is strength about the chest-pounding and the loud-mouthed guy at the end of the bar?”

“The strongest people I know are not the loudest people,” the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, added before playfully cajoling his husband, Chasten, who was seated in the crowd.

The conversation took a more serious turn, however, when DeGeneres asked Buttigieg about his thus-far-negligible support from the Black community and other minority voters at the national level.

Noting that he could never speak to the effects of racism “from the perspective of personal experience,” Buttigieg said he hoped that as president, he could nonetheless “make myself useful to those who have.” He then pointed to his Douglass Plan, which includes proposed changes to the country’s health, education and criminal justice systems.

Elsewhere in the interview, Buttigieg shared a few thoughts on Wednesday’s Democratic debate, sounding off on fellow candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg.

“I respect both of them, but I’m really worried about our ability to defeat Donald Trump if those are our choices,” Buttigieg said. “If we have to choose between somebody who wants to burn things down in a way that I think a lot of Americans don’t identify with and somebody else who thinks he can just buy this with personal fortune as a billionaire ... I don’t think either of those choices is going to make it possible for us to bring Americans together and defeat this president.”

“I think most of us can agree that we can do a lot better than the president we’ve got right now, and that we have to change things in this country before it’s too late,” he added.