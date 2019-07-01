Pete Buttigieg Says His Campaign Raised Almost $25 Million In 2nd Quarter

Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg raised $24.8 million in the latest three months, his campaign announced Monday, another indication of his growing national profile.

The South Bend, Indiana, mayor is the first candidate for the 2020 election to announce fundraising totals for 2019′s second quarter, which ended Sunday night.

The total is more than triple the amount Buttigieg raised during the first quarter.

According to his campaign, Buttigieg has $22.6 million cash on hand. His campaign said he received money from 230,000 new donors, and the average contribution was $47.42.

“Time and time again, Pete has proved why he is a top-tier candidate for the nomination,” his campaign manager Mike Schmuhl wrote in an email to supporters announcing the new numbers. “This fundraising report shows that Pete’s message is resonating with Americans, and it’s proof that we are building an organization that can compete.”

Buttigieg has steadily gained prominence in the crowded Democratic presidential field. But he also faces controversies, such as his handling of the killing of a black man by a white police officer in South Bend.