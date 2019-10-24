Pete Buttigieg's Skin Care Routine Has Somehow Become A Hot-Button Issue

KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI via Getty Images South Bend mayor and democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg with his husband, Chasten Buttigieg.

However you feel about Pete Buttigieg’s politics, there is one thing not up for debate: His skin care routine sounds like utter trash.

This revelation came to us via Cosmopolitan’s editor-in-chief Jessica Pels, who chatted with the South Bend, Indiana, mayor and presidential hopeful mostly about policy and very briefly about pores in an interview released Thursday as part of the magazine’s “Candidates Come to Cosmo” video series. When asked about his skin care routine, now a signature Cosmo question, Buttigieg revealed it’s not much more than soap and aftershave.

Cue the sound of skin crying around the country.

“Is that bad?” he asks Pels, who gently informs him that soap can be drying and that he should be using moisturizer.

“You’re supposed to moisturize,” she said. “You’re running a campaign for president. I’m running a campaign for getting men to moisturize.“

Pels even offered to send the mayor home with some product, presumably from the mag’s beauty closet stash. But it appears he might not need it. Shortly after the interview was released, Buttigieg’s husband, Chasten Buttigieg, tweeted out a photo of Kiehl’s Facial Fuel moisturizer, alongside a sentence that simply read, “Peter. You moisturize.”