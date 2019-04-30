Pete Buttigieg Joins Other Democratic Candidates In Releasing Tax Returns

Pete Buttigieg on Tuesday became the latest Democratic 2020 presidential candidate to release his tax returns, amid growing pressure for President Donald Trump to do the same.
The mayor of South Bend, Indiana, released 10 years of tax returns, published on his 2020 campaign website.
“We believe that candidates for the highest office in the land should be transparent and honest. They should play by the rules, pay their fair share, and be held accountable by the voters,” Buttigieg said in a statement on the page.
The returns show that Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten Buttigieg, earned just over $152,000 last year, with roughly $20,000 ― or about 13% ― going toward federal taxes.
Buttigieg’s campaign announced last week it would return all the money the mayor had collected from registered lobbyists during his presidential run in a new promise to eschew “special-interest money.”
Buttigieg joins Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who previously released their tax returns.
Buttigieg’s release comes a week after the U.S. Treasury missed a deadline to turn over Trump’s tax returns to House Democrats.
Congressional Democrats had set the April 23 deadline after the Trump administration said it needed more time to respond to their request for six years of the president’s personal and business returns. The issue of Trump’s taxes has been ongoing since the 2016 presidential election.
Trump is the first president in the modern era to refuse to disclose any tax information, falsely claiming he is unable to do so because he’s under audit.
The Trump administration last week said it would not abide by House Democrats’ request for the documents. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said his department would “take final action on the Committee’s request by May 6.”