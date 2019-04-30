Pete Buttigieg Joins Other Democratic Candidates In Releasing Tax Returns

Congressional Democrats had set the April 23 deadline after the Trump administration said it needed more time to respond to their request for six years of the president’s personal and business returns. The issue of Trump’s taxes has been ongoing since the 2016 presidential election.

Trump is the first president in the modern era to refuse to disclose any tax information, falsely claiming he is unable to do so because he’s under audit.

The Trump administration last week said it would not abide by House Democrats’ request for the documents. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said his department would “take final action on the Committee’s request by May 6.”