Trump Calls Buttigieg 'Alfred E. Neuman,' Buttigeig Calls Trump Old

But Buttigieg came back with his own zinger, slying dinging the 72-year-old president’s age, saying the outdated reference was a “generational thing.”

Trump told Politico Friday that “Alfred E. Neuman cannot become president of the United States,” when he was asked in a phone interview what he thought of the mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

Asked later about his new moniker, Buttigieg, 37, said he had “to Google” the reference to the mascot of a humor magazine launched in 1952.

“I guess it’s just a generational thing. I didn’t get the reference. It’s kind of funny, I guess,” said Buttigieg.

He added that he was “surprised” Trump wasn’t “spending more time trying to salvage this China deal.”

Ouch! Mayor @Pete Buttigieg responds to ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ slam that he is “Alfred E Neuman” —“I had to Google that..I guess it’s a generational thing.” pic.twitter.com/ZL11noISYL — Carla Marinucci (@cmarinucci) May 11, 2019

Others also piled on Trump. New York Times political reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted that the Neuman reference would have worked better 20 years ago.

This is a nickname that might have worked better twenty years ago https://t.co/REqEmf9Mvg — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 11, 2019

And that, ladies and gentlemen who doubt @PeteButtigieg is tough enough to take on the current occupant of the WH, is how he will do it. With humor, a subtle zing, and a pivot back to what is important. #PeteForAmerica #Pete2020 — books_are_my_BFFs (@are_bffs) May 11, 2019

The snark is strong with this one 😂😎 — Pamela Harder (@harp1114) May 11, 2019

Mad got a bit of dig in at Buttigieg:

Who’s Pete Buttigieg? Must be a generational thing. — MAD Magazine (@MADmagazine) May 11, 2019

Trump appeared to imply in the Politico interview that Buttigieg, who is gay, isn’t tough enough to take on America’s international rivals. “He’ll be great representing us against President Xi of China,” Trump said sarcastically. “That’ll be great. I want to be in that room, I wanna watch that one.”