Pete Buttigieg Smacks Down Hunter Biden Smear On Fox News

Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg turned his appearance on Fox News on Thursday into an opportunity to bash President Donald Trump and his dealings in China.

“If Republicans want to talk about the business dealings of a government official, let’s talk about this: Why does Donald Trump have a secret bank account in China?” the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, challenged hosts Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

Buttigieg was referring to a New York Times report earlier this week that revealed that Trump has a bank account in China, has pursued business deals there, and has paid taxes to the Chinese government. The report followed Trump’s repeated attacks on his Democratic rival Joe Biden as being “too soft” on China, and blasting his son Hunter Biden for allegedly pursuing business deals in the country.

The Trump campaign, meanwhile, has been spreading rumors about Hunter Biden based on leaked, unverified emails found on an abandoned laptop in Delaware. The FBI is investigating possible Russian interference on Trump’s behalf related to the leak.

There is no evidence that either Biden has engaged in wrongdoing.

Trump’s Chinese bank account is “a matter of documented fact. And they won’t even tell us what bank it is,” Buttigieg said. “Does that bother Americans? I’m pretty sure it bothers Americans a lot more than what [Trump supporters are] trying to whip up for the last 12 days of this election season.”

Buttigieg has proven himself to be a particularly effective warrior on Joe Biden’s behalf in the Fox News wars. Earlier this month, he was asked on Fox about policy differences between Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.).

“Well, there’s a classic parlor game of trying to find a little bit of daylight between running mates,” Buttigieg replied. “If people want to play that game, we could look into why an evangelical Christian like Mike Pence wants to be on a ticket with a president caught with a porn star.”

Check out Buttigieg’s latest takedown in the video clip up top.