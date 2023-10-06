Pete Buttigieg Has The Perfect Response To Trump's Comments About Wounded Vets

To me, it comes down to this: If being around an injured or wounded or disabled veteran makes you uncomfortable, it should make you uncomfortable in the direction of wanting to be more like them.

It should make you uncomfortable in the direction of asking whether you have done enough to make your life and your community and your country worthy of the price that was paid in blood to keep that country safe.

I think that’s something that all of us, regardless of political persuasion, ought to be able to come together around.