Pete Davidson gave “Hot Ones” his hot take on his lack of privacy — and to no one’s surprise, he blamed it all on Ariana Grande.

The “Saturday Night Live” cast member visited the popular hot wing-eating YouTube show Thursday and attributed the fame, public scrutiny and paparazzi attention he’s received in the last two years to his very famous ex-fiancée.

“It’s really annoying ’cause, like, I live in Staten Island and [the paparazzi] come there now,” Davidson explained. “’Cause like Ariana Grande made me all famous and stuff. So … it’s all her fault.”

He continued:

“It is! She set the wolves on me. She made me, and created me, or whatever they say.”

Davidson went on to explain that it’s not just him whose life has been drastically affected by his whirlwind romance with the “7 Rings” singer in 2018.

“It’s been embarrassing ’cause I have a family — like my mom has to go to work and there’s these fucking weirdos outside, and it’s embarrassing and it sucks,” he said.

He also lamented that the attention even affects his drug use.

“And I like to smoke weed and be high in public. And it’s very scary when someone is like [snapping pictures of you].”