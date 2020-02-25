Pete Davidson Reveals The Moment He Knew It Was Over With Ariana Grande

Pete Davidson has opened up about his relationship with Ariana Grande, revealing in a new interview that he knew their relationship was over after her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller died.

The 26-year-old “Saturday Night Live” star sat down with Charlamagne Tha God to talk about everything from his frequent stints in rehab to work to his high-profile relationships.

In reference to Grande, his ex-fiancée, Davidson was asked about what it was like to see her publicly grieve Miller. Miller, a rapper, singer and producer who had previously been in a long-term relationship with Grande, died by accidental overdose in September 2018 while Davidson and Grande were still together. After his death, the pop singer shared her pain on social media.

Davidson said he “totally got” what she was going through and was open about letting her process it.

“She would even tell you this. I was like, ‘Listen, I get it, do whatever you’ve got to do, I’ll be here.’ I literally said, I think I said, ‘I’ll be here until you don’t want me to be here,’” he explained.

Nicholas Hunt via Getty Images Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Aug. 20, 2018.

He then added that he knew the relationship was “over after that.”

“That was really horrible, and I can’t imagine what that shit is like. All I do know is that she really loved the shit out of him, and she wasn’t putting on a show or anything. That was fucked up. Prayers to his family and all of his friends still. It’s still fucking everybody up,” he said of Miller.

Davidson also shared with Charlamagne some intel on a more recently ended relationship with Kaia Gerber.

Of their time together, the comedian and writer said that he had been going through personal issues and that the breakup was necessary.

“She should be having fun ... It just wasn’t the right place and the right time,” said Davidson.