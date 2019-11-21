A Crotchless Pete Davidson Has One Last Thing To Say To Ariana Grande

Pete Davidson doesn’t have to be on the internet to break it.

The “Saturday Night Live” star, who shuttered his social media accounts last year amid the fallout after his breakup with Ariana Grande, was transformed into a “dickless” Ken doll for Paper magazine’s annual Break the Internet issue.

Davidson came up with the concept for the shoot with actor and friend Tommy Dorfman (“You’d be like depressed Ken!”), who interviewed the comedian for the issue. They talked about everything from dating in the spotlight, to having a HUGE crush on Leonardo DiCaprio ― emphasis Davidson’s, not ours ― and, yes, even his relationship with a certain ponytailed pop star.

When asked if he had anything to say about Grande, Davidson preferred to keep it brief.

“I don’t ever make public statements about relationships ’cause I just don’t think it’s right, you know?” he told the outlet. “I usually express how I feel about anything through work. So, I hope she’s well. I hope she’s very happy. And that’s pretty much it. And print doesn’t usually age well.”

Davidson said he treats his significant other like a “princess,” which in his estimation may be one of the reasons why his relationships end.

“I try and go as above and beyond as possible, because that’s what you’re supposed to do. If you’re in a relationship with someone, you’re just supposed to make that person feel as special as possible,” he explained about his dating philosophy. “But sometimes when you put so much on someone, it overwhelms them, and then they don’t know if they could come close to that.”

Grande and Davidson called off their engagement in October 2018 after a five-month whirlwind romance that she described as “frivolous and fun and insane and highly unrealistic” in retrospect.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

The comedian seemingly had some takeaways from that experience, telling Paper that going forward his personal life will be “nobody’s business.”

“I think when you first get in a relationship and you’re on television, you don’t realize that when you post a photo of you and your girlfriend, you’re pretty much announcing to the world your relationship,” he said.

“You forget that you have to approach it differently, which is really difficult for both [people in the relationship], because the second [the public] knows you’re together, it’s already against you,” he continued. “You’re losing. Because now they know you’re together, if you’re not [seen together], they know something went wrong.”

But Davidson hasn’t stayed single for long. The 26-year-old has since been spotted in public hanging out with and kissing model Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford’s 18-year-old daughter, essentially confirming that the two are an item.

And if his most recent fling doesn’t work out, he can always fall back on his first love.

“I used to jerk off to Leonardo DiCaprio. ... Uhh, like his acting,” Davidson admitted. “I used to have a HUGE crush on Leonardo DiCaprio. I had this huge poster of him from ‘The Beach’ in my room. ... He was the coolest.”

To read Davidson’s full interview, head over to Paper.