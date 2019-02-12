Pete Davidson apparently thinks he’s cursed.

The “Saturday Night Live” star was tagged in a photo on Instagram this week in an image featuring a neck tattoo that reads, “CURSED.” Notably, the location of the new ink is on top of an old tattoo the comedian got with ex-fiancée Ariana Grande.

The duo had both gotten tattoos on the back of their necks that read “mille tendresse,” a French phrase that translates to “a thousand tendernesses.”

Davidson’s (and Grande’s) tattoo artist, Jon Mesa, shared the revealing snapshot on Saturday in an effort to show off the Tootsie Pop owl tattoo he’d just drawn on Davidson. Reps for the “SNL” star didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment about the coverup on his neck.

Over the course of their five-month dalliance, Grande and Davidson got a handful of tattoos dedicated to one another. On their extremities alone, they each have tiny clouds, the word “reborn” on their thumbs, the acronym “H2GKMO” (which means “Honest to God, knock me out”) and the numbers “8418” (Davidson’s late father’s FDNY badge number).

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Grande, too, has since made efforts since their split to, uh, tweak her tats. The pop star has since covered Davidson’s name on her finger with a black heart, the badge number with a tribute to Mac Miller’s dog, and the word “Reborn” with a feather or sprig of lavender.