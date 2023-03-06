Pete Davidson, Chase Sui Wonders Involved In Beverly Hills Car Crash: Police

The crash, first reported by TMZ, occurred after Davidson – who was in the car with Wonders – was “driving at a high rate of speed” in a Mercedes.

The two were in Beverly Hills when Davidson lost control of the car before striking a fire hydrant and colliding with the side of a house, sources told the site.

There were no injuries following the crash and while there’s a “preliminary view” that alcohol and drugs weren’t involved, law enforcement launched an investigation, TMZ noted.

Photos allegedly taken from the scene show skid marks on the property’s lawn, cones near the site of what once held a fire hydrant and damages to the home.

Chase Sui Wonders and Pete Davidson stand on the sidelines during the flag football event at the NFL Pro Bowl last month. AP Photo/David Becker

The crash comes days after a Page Six story indicated Davidson and Wonders, who both starred in the film “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” were “getting serious” in their relationship.

The two have since appeared together in several outings including at a New York Rangers game and the Daytona 500.