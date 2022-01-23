Comedy

'SNL' Spoofs Ferry Purchase By Pete Davidson And Colin Jost

Suggestive sketch suddenly includes "Three Guys Who Just Bought a Boat."
Saturday Night Live’s” always suggestive sketch “Guy Who Just Bought a Boat” featuring Alex Moffat suddenly turned into “Three Guys Who Just Bought a Boat” — in honor of the recent purchase of a Staten Island ferry by Pete Davidson and Colin Jost.

After his typical series of groan-worthy innuendos about his “boat” on “Weekend Update,” Moffat introduced Davidson — in watch cap and slicker — as the “Guy Who Just Bought a Ferry.”

“We’re boat people now, Colin,” smiled Davidson. “I mean, you always were. You look like you own the yacht they rent out for rap videos.”

Jost deadpanned: “It’s very exciting. We thought the whole thing through.”

Davidson noted that “even the mayor tweeted about it,” adding: “Which is how I found out we have a new mayor. What happened to Bloomberg?”

The two teamed up with comedy club owner Paul Italia and paid $280,000 for the decommissioned ferry the John F. Kennedy. They’re making plans to turn it into a club, The Associated Press reported.

Transforming the 277-foot, 2,109-ton vessel could cost millions and won’t begin anytime soon, Italia told AP. “It’s really early stages here,” he said.

Check out the sketch in the video up top.

