Pete Davidson Says He's Searching For A Date For His Mom

Pete Davidson says he wants to play matchmaker for his mom, Amy Waters Davidson, because she’s a “good catch.”

The “Bupkis” star, who appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday, will be hosting the upcoming “Saturday Night Live” Season 49 premiere when the sketch comedy returns from its hiatus during the writers strike this coming weekend.

“She’s very excited. She actually has been on the show almost as many times as I have,” Davidson told Fallon of his mom’s reaction to his hosting gig, CNN reports.

“I’m really excited just because I’m trying to find my mom someone to date,” the comedian added. “She hasn’t been with anybody in like 23 years. So, like, yeah! And she’s a good catch.”

Davidson grew up on Staten Island with his parents and younger sister. When the actor was just 7 years old, his dad, Scott Matthew Davidson, a New York City firefighter, died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

When Fallon asked Davidson what kind of man his mother was looking to date, Davidson replied that he actually had no clue, explaining that they never “talk about that stuff.”

“I really just want someone to take care of her and get her off of my hands,” he joked.

Serial dater Davidson has had a long list of superstar girlfriends and exes in recent years, including singer Ariana Grande and actor Kate Beckinsale.

He went viral for dating reality star Kim Kardashian in October 2021 after they shared a kiss during an “SNL” skit. The two called it quits nine months later.