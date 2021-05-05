Pete Davidson: I Don't Know Why 'SNL' Co-stars Are 'Freaking Out' Over Elon Musk

“I’m really excited, man, I’m gonna ask him for like a Tesla or some shit,” the comedian joked to host Seth Meyers on “Late Night” Tuesday.

Davidson mentioned he was having dinner with Musk and “Saturday Night Live” producer Lorne Michaels after his chat with Meyers.

But even before meeting the eccentric industrialist, Davidson shot down his co-stars’ reservations.

“I don’t know why people are freaking out,” Davidson said. “They’re like, ‘Oh, I can’t believe that Elon Musk is hosting!’ And I’m like, the guy that makes the Earth better kinda and makes cool things and sends people to Mars?”

Some “SNL” troupe members appeared to shade Musk after he got the gig, HuffPost reported previously. Chris Redd jabbed at Musk’s use of the word “skit,” Bowen Yang tried to douse Musk’s hyping of the show, and Aidy Bryant shared a Bernie Sanders tweet about the “moral obscenity” of disproportionate wealth in the United States.

Michael Che, the show’s co-head writer and “Weekend Update” co-anchor, was in Davidson’s camp. “He’s the richest man in the world, how could you not be excited for that?” he said of Musk earlier this week.

Watch Davidson’s whole interview above or fast-forward to 4:40 above for the exchange about Musk.