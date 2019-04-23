ENTERTAINMENT

Pete Davidson Got A Back Tattoo While Watching 'Game Of Thrones'

The ink art is of a winged angel figure smoking a cigarette, and takes up most of the right side of the "SNL" star's back.

Pete Davidson didn’t let a tattoo appointment get in the way of keeping up with  the final season of “Game of Thrones.”

The 25-year-old “Saturday Night Live” cast member spent the entire episode lying on his stomach getting a huge back tattoo, according to an Instagram caption from his tattoo artist.

Page Six reports the ink art is of a winged angel figure smoking a cigarette, and takes up most of the right side of his back.

Davidson entrusted the inked angel to Southern California-based tattoo artist London Reese, who in June 2018 inked the Ariana Grande ”Dangerous Woman” mask onto Davidson’s neck, according to Inked Mag.

Reese posted a pic of Davidson on his Instagram page.

This brings Davidson’s tattoo total well over 40. If you want to see how far he’s come, Cosmopolitan did a now-sadly-out-of-date guide to his ink last August. 

