Pete Davidson didn’t let a tattoo appointment get in the way of keeping up with the final season of “Game of Thrones.”

The 25-year-old “Saturday Night Live” cast member spent the entire episode lying on his stomach getting a huge back tattoo, according to an Instagram caption from his tattoo artist.

Page Six reports the ink art is of a winged angel figure smoking a cigarette, and takes up most of the right side of his back.

Davidson entrusted the inked angel to Southern California-based tattoo artist London Reese, who in June 2018 inked the Ariana Grande ”Dangerous Woman” mask onto Davidson’s neck, according to Inked Mag.

Reese posted a pic of Davidson on his Instagram page.