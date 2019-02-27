Pete Davidson Gets Heckler Ejected From Gig For 'Mac Miller' Remark

NBC via Getty Images Pete Davidson pulled no punch lines in getting a heckler thrown out of his comedy concert.

A heckler found out the hard way that Pete Davidson doesn’t joke around when audience members blurt out insensitive comments.

The comedian got a patron booted from his stand-up set Monday at the South Orange Performing Arts Center in New Jersey after the man riffed on the death of Mac Miller, the former boyfriend of singer Ariana Grande, who recently split up with Davidson.

“I hope you’re proud of yourself,” Davidson can be heard saying in a recording obtained by TMZ. (Listen to it below.)

The incident began when Davidson was setting up a bit by saying, “My friend died in my apartment ... ”

“Mac Miller?” the heckler interrupted.

That set off Davidson, who said he would not continue until the patron was removed.

“Give him his money back and get him the fuck out,” he said. “I don’t deal with that shit at my shows.”

A spokeswoman for the center confirmed to HuffPost on Wednesday that the audience member was removed without further incident.

Davidson was engaged to Grande when Miller, a rapper, died of an accidental overdose in September at age 26.