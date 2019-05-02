Pete Davidson And 'Hero' Hillary Clinton Are So Into Each Other

Vivien Killilea via Getty Images Pete Davidson attends an afterparty for his new movie, "Big Time Adolescence,” at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

﻿Pete Davidson’s seemingly inexplicable streak of pulling impressive women into his orbit continued this week with Hillary Clinton.

After reportedly splitting with actress Kate Beckinsale and bailing on a stand-up gig at the last minute when the crowd turned against him, the “Saturday Night Live” star was due for a win.

Enter Clinton, who apparently ran into Davidson after an appearance on “The Rachel Maddow Show” at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, which houses NBC studios for both the news program and the late-night sketch show.

The two posed for a photo together outside the downtown Manhattan building, adding another entry in the annals of their already storied friendship.

Tonight after @Maddow: Hillary with Pete Davidson. It helps to have friends who work late... pic.twitter.com/zdoobxAUhC — Mitch Horowitz (@MitchHorowitz) May 2, 2019

Look who @HillaryClinton bumped into while leaving 30 Rock, Pete Davidson! pic.twitter.com/5xKXaMlFpS — Opal Vadhan (@OpalVadhan) May 2, 2019

Clinton has long been a “hero” to Davidson, who supported her in the 2016 presidential election and even tattooed her likeness on his right leg as an early Christmas 2017 gift to himself.

“Thanks for being such a badass and one of the strongest people in the universe,” he wrote about the tattoo in a now-deleted Instagram post.

And Clinton responded with nothing but love for Davidson, joking that it “makes it significantly less awkward that I’ve had a Pete Davidson tattoo for years,”

“But seriously, I’m honored. Merry Christmas my friend,” she added.

Hillary Clinton responded to Pete Davidson’s tattoo of her face and I think Pete’s dead now. pic.twitter.com/Bisq3wKMSv — Jillian Sederholm (@JillianSed) December 16, 2017

“[Clinton] saw Pete’s Instagram post on a flight back from L.A. to New York and replied from her account,” a Clinton spokesman said at the time. “And that is correct, while she is fond [of] Pete Davidson, she has no tattoos of him … yet.”

The two also met up at Aretha Franklin’s funeral in August 2018, when he was a somewhat controversial plus one for then-girlfriend Ariana Grande. The comedian and the pop star posed for photos with Bill Clinton.

Former President Bill Clinton poses for a photo with singer Ariana Grande and her fiancé Pete Davidson at Aretha Franklin's funeral. pic.twitter.com/fYaczLJ2TG — POLITICO (@politico) August 31, 2018