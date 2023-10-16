Pete Davidson Drags Himself In Barbie-Inspired ‘I’m Just Pete’ Parody On ‘SNL’

LOADING ERROR LOADING

The “Saturday Night Live” alum made his debut as host on the long-running sketch comedy show over the weekend and decided to tackle his rich tabloid life in a “Barbie”-inspired parody.

And — of course — he makes fun of his very frequent romantic entanglements.

“I’m just Pete / My dating life is not discreet / I generate tons of publicity for everything except my comedy,” he sings as a fake tabloid flips through photos of him being linked to Michelle Obama, Flo from Progressive and Lois Griffin from “Family Guy.”

Although Davidson does a pretty good job making fun of himself, he does also take the opportunity to take a dig at his critics.

“I’m just Pete / And I like jugs / I’m mentally ill and I’m on drugs / But hey, I’m still in Super Bowl commercials,” he sings while flipping off the camera.

But like any self-deprecating piece of comedy, Davidson ends the bit with another jab at himself — this time, a reference to the reckless driving charge he received after he crashed a car into a Beverly Hills home in March.