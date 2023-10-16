What's Hot

Pete Davidson Drags Himself In Barbie-Inspired ‘I’m Just Pete’ Parody On ‘SNL’

“I’m just Pete / My dating life is not discreet / I generate tons of publicity for everything except my comedy,” Davidson sings in his take on “I’m Just Ken.”
Elyse Wanshel
By 

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Pete Davidson is swapping BDE for Ken-ergy.

The “Saturday Night Live” alum made his debut as host on the long-running sketch comedy show over the weekend and decided to tackle his rich tabloid life in a “Barbie”-inspired parody.

In a sketch called “I’m Just Pete” — a play on Ryan Gosling’s musical number “I’m Just Ken” from the box-office smash — Davidson mocks his ability to make headlines for everything but his actual work, like buying a Staten Island Ferry with Colin Jost, stints in rehab and his feud with Kanye West (“People online still call me Skete, because of a guy whose name I can’t say legally”).

And — of course — he makes fun of his very frequent romantic entanglements.

“I’m just Pete / My dating life is not discreet / I generate tons of publicity for everything except my comedy,” he sings as a fake tabloid flips through photos of him being linked to Michelle Obama, Flo from Progressive and Lois Griffin from “Family Guy.”

Although Davidson does a pretty good job making fun of himself, he does also take the opportunity to take a dig at his critics.

“I’m just Pete / And I like jugs / I’m mentally ill and I’m on drugs / But hey, I’m still in Super Bowl commercials,” he sings while flipping off the camera.

But like any self-deprecating piece of comedy, Davidson ends the bit with another jab at himself — this time, a reference to the reckless driving charge he received after he crashed a car into a Beverly Hills home in March.

To watch Davidson dissing himself for nearly four minutes straight, check out the video above!

