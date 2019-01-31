Pete Davidson And Kanye West Hung Out And People Have Questions

The theme for Kid Cudi’s birthday was apparently how to gather in one room the most random assortment of guests who may or may not have a past beef.

On Wednesday night, the rapper rang in his 35th birthday at where else but the restaurant Nobu in Malibu, California, with frequent collaborator Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, as well as Pete Davidson and ― pause for dramatic effect ― Timothée Chalamet.

The partygoers “all seemed to get along really well and had a nice time together,” an unnamed source told E! News. “It was a mellow night and the group mostly hung out and talked.”

Kardashian documented the meeting of minds with photos of the crew enjoying a meal in a private room and laughing at something on Cudi’s phone.

The group was likely not watching Davidson’s viral rebuke of West, which the comedian delivered a week after West capped off his musical guest slot on “Saturday Night Live” with a surprise pro-Trump rant last September.

In West’s speech, which received a smattering of boos from the live audience, the rapper claimed that “SNL” cast members had “bullied me backstage” for wearing a MAGA hat.

While cast members like Kenan Thompson later accused West of holding everybody “hostage” on stage, Davidson ― despite being a major fan of the rapper ― was the one to address West’s remarks on the next show.

“Speaking strictly for myself, what Kanye said after we went off the air last week was one of the worst, most awkward things I’ve ever seen here, and I’ve seen Chevy Chase speak to an intern,” Davidson said during the Weekend Update segment while sporting a “Make Kanye 2006 Again” cap.

“He wore it all week,” Davidson continued about the MAGA hat. “Nobody told him not to wear it. I wish I bullied you. I wish I would have suggested that it might upset some people, like your wife or every black person ever.”

The two appear to have buried the “SNL”-sized hatchet since. Davidson praised West after the rapper exchanged a slew of tweets with Davidson’s former girlfriend Ariana Grande over a joke she made about West’s feud with Drake.

“Bravo Kanye West for standing up for yourself and speaking out against mental health [stigma],” Davidson, who has been open about his own mental health struggles, wrote in December. “I can’t explain to you enough how difficult and scary it is to be honest about stuff like this. We need people like Kanye.”

As for why Chalamet was at the party, the “Call Me By Your Name” star has long been a fan of Kid Cudi, who was described as one of the actor’s “personal gods” in a Vanity Fair profile last year.

Fans were still naturally confused about the meet-up:

