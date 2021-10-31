'Just Friends' Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Hit Amusement Park

“They hang in the same circles, so they will be together from time to time,” a source told People magazine. They’re “just friends,” the source added.

Kardashian hit the loops with Davidson Friday night on a rollercoaster at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California. In photos grabbed by People they can be seen holding hands — but that could be attributed to the chills and thrills.

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson Hold Hands at Knott's Scary Farm: They're 'Just Friends,' Source Says https://t.co/EJb9KQqWgD — People (@people) October 30, 2021

Sister Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker joined them. Barker and Davidson know each other through mutual friend Machine Gun Kelly, People noted.

Kardashian and Davidson had a bit of a steamy scene on “SNL,” with Kim playing a very hot Princess Jasmine and Davidson as an intimidated Aladdin.

A whole new fucking world...was this on anyone's 2021 bingo card‼️ pic.twitter.com/0Hs5Vs8YJi — SirLeeJay (@SirLeeJay) October 31, 2021

One person joked on Twitter that being a host on “Saturday Night Live” was a “gateway drug” to dating Davidson.

