'Just Friends' Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Hit Amusement Park

Just weeks after Kim Kardashian was a first-time host of Saturday Night Live, she was spotted at an amusement park with serial-dating cast member Pete Davidson.
“They hang in the same circles, so they will be together from time to time,” a source told People magazine. They’re “just friends,” the source added.
Kardashian hit the loops with Davidson Friday night on a rollercoaster at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California. In photos grabbed by People they can be seen holding hands — but that could be attributed to the chills and thrills.
Sister Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker joined them. Barker and Davidson know each other through mutual friend Machine Gun Kelly, People noted.
Kardashian and Davidson had a bit of a steamy scene on “SNL,” with Kim playing a very hot Princess Jasmine and Davidson as an intimidated Aladdin.
One person joked on Twitter that being a host on “Saturday Night Live” was a “gateway drug” to dating Davidson.