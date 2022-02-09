Pete Davidson Confirms Relationship With Kim Kardashian In Very On-Brand Way

Pete Davidson confirmed his relationship with one of the most famous women in the world in the most nonchalant way possible.

Before a backdrop of stuffed animals, an open closet and a pink velvet blanket that appeared to be his bedspread, Davidson referred to Kim Kardashian as his “girlfriend” for the first time during an interview with People Monday.

The “Saturday Night Live” cast member, who conducted the interview from his bedroom (which he’s apparently moving out of, OK?), talked about his everyday life with the magazine after he was asked if it was fun to be super famous.

“Well, I don’t really have Instagram — I don’t have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set,” the comedian said.

“Or, if I’m off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside,” he continued ― referring to Kardashian, to whom he has been romantically linked since autumn.

The interview boasted a few more interesting details — like when the reporter observed that Davidson had a prayer candle with Kardashian’s face on it sitting on a dresser behind him, conveniently where it would be clearly visible on a webcam. The couple also apparently likes Dunkin’ Donuts — in case you had a burning, very specific desire to know that bit of information.

Although the interview had as much fluff as, say, a Dunkin’ Signature Latte, Davidson did seem pretty smitten with Kardashian, especially when discussing Valentine’s Day — in a very Pete Davidson kind of way.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had a Valentine’s Day thing really, so this would be the first year that I’m thinking about Valentine’s Day plans, I guess,” he said.

And although Davidson’s response may read as indifference, he seemed to light up and look slightly sheepish when asked if he actually had plans.

“Very much so, yes” he said, with a grin and an embarrassed side-eye.

