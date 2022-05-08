Watch Pete Davidson Joke About Kanye West Pulling A 'Mrs. Doubtfire' To See His Kids

Comedian Pete Davidson fired off a couple of jokes at Kanye West’s expense in a stand-up routine last week, including hoping the rapper would show up as “Mrs. Doubtfire” to see his four children with Kim Kardashian.

“Does anybody else secretly hope that, like, Kanye pulls like a ‘Mrs. Doubtfire?’” the “Saturday Night Live” star asked to laugher as he headlined two stand-up shows in Los Angeles at the Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival.

Advertisement

“I come home one day and they’re like, this is the new housekeeper. And, he’s like, ‘What’s up fam?’”

The Mrs. Doubtfire 1993 movie character was created by the late comedian Robin Williams, who plays a dad who dresses up as a kindly nanny so he can see his kids while he’s separated from his wife.

Davidson would presumably watch all the action in West’s case from the home of his current partner Kim Kardashian.

Davidson opened the bit by saying he has had a “really weird year” so far, with an “AIDS scare,” referring to reports that West was spreading rumors he had AIDS.

Advertisement

“Kanye told me I had AIDS, and he’s a genius so I was like, ‘Oh, fuck,’” Davidson said. “I was like, I better call my doctor. The guy who made [the album] ‘College Dropout’ thinks I have AIDS.”

Davidson quipped he even went to a doctor, only to confirm that he doesn’t have AIDS, but only “looks like I have it. So it’s a completely different thing.”

The routine was payback for some of West’s several attacks on Davidson since he moved in with Kardashian, who separated from the rapper last year.

The conflict with West is a “really weird thing to go through,” Davidson told the audience. “Even friends that are like older, they’re like: ’I don’t know. He looks pretty mad, Bro. Good luck, sorry, here if you need,′ but like no advice ... ‘You in a safe spot?’”

Advertisement