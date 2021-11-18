Pete Davidson Chilling With The Kardashians On His Birthday Is Peak Boyfriend

Imagine if Pete Davidson had been in Kim Kardashian’s life during “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

The “Saturday Night Live” comedian gave a peek at what that might have been like when he spent his 28th birthday with maybe-girlfriend Kim, mother Kris Jenner and rapper Flavor Flav in Palm Springs, California.

Flav posted fun photos of the celebration at the family’s desert getaway on Wednesday. (See them in the “Access” segment above.)

They mug for the camera while Davidson flips the bird in one pic. In another “The King of Staten Island” star strikes a goofy pose of admiration next to Flav, who let him wear one of his signature necklace clocks.

“Celebrating my adopted son Pete Davidson’s birthday wit the legendz @kimkardashian and @krisjenner 🥳🎂🎊👑⏰ Pete,,, I never took a clock off my neck to give to someone and you will be the last person I do this for,,, it lookz real good on you,,,, happy birthday,” the rapper wrote on Instagram.

Kim threw the bash for Pete on Tuesday (his actual birthday), a source told People. “They are still dating and enjoying it,” the unnamed source told the outlet. “He showers Kim with compliments and she loves it.”

The two sparked romance rumors after Kim guest-hosted “SNL.” They were spotted at a theme park together and later at a few rendezvous in New York City.