Pete Davidson's 'SNL' Co-Stars Weigh In On Him Dating Kim Kardashian

Some members of the cast shared their thoughts about the pair’s long-rumored romance with People at an annual gala at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City on Thursday evening.

“I mean, you’ve got to be happy for love, I guess. If it’s love!” “SNL” veteran Kenan Thompson told the publication. “They look like they’re having a good time.”

“I’m always happy when he’s happy,” he added.

Bowen Yang said that though he didn’t know the “nature of the friendship” it seemed like they’re “having a good time hanging out.”

Chris Redd appeared to be taken aback (like the rest of us) by seeing recent photos online showing Davidson and Kardashian wearing matching pajamas.

“Pete and Kim? Damn, Pete. Damn!” he said. ”I hope they’re happy. They’re wearing matching outfits so I think they’re on their way. [At least] that’s what Instagram told me.“

Kenan Thompson, Chris Redd and Pete Davidson during the "Hello" sketch on "Saturday Night Live" on October 3, 2020. NBC via Getty Images

Rumors of Davidson and Kardashian’s romance were confirmed earlier this week according to anonymous sources who spoke to E! News and Page Six.

The two were pictured holding hands near the Palm Springs home of Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner. They had been staying there together in celebration of Davidson’s birthday this week.

Kardashian and Davidson have not discussed their relationship with the public yet, but it looks he has the blessings of his “SNL” co-stars.