Pete Davidson didn’t appear onscreen for “The Kardashians” all season, but he still provided raunchy laughs on Thursday’s last episode.

In a post-credit scene, Kim Kardashian introduced Davidson to her longtime sound person and noted: “She knows everything about me. She’s probably seen my vagina.”

“More than me?” the “Saturday Night Live” alum said off-camera.

“Not more than you,” Kardashian replied. “But she’s probably seen it.”

The audio tech said she’s never seen Kardashian’s privates, prompting mock surprise from the reality star. “We’ll get there,” Kim K said. “Takes time to warm up to seeing my vagina. But you could look on the internet.”