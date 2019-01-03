Amid all the fury surrounding Louis C.K.’s recently leaked standup set, Pete Davidson is using some of his old interactions with the comic in his new material.

During a standup set in Boston on New Year’s Eve, the 25-year-old recounted the time Louis C.K. hosted an episode of “Saturday Night Live.” Davidson said the now-disgraced comic “told all the producers in front of me that all this kid does is smoke weed and he’s gonna smoke his career away,” according to Us Weekly.

Louis C.K. then took things up a notch, telling “SNL” executive producer Lorne Michaels that Davidson “smokes so much weed that it makes people uncomfortable.”

“Then five years later this motherfucker’s been locking doors and jerking off in front of people,” Davidson joked with the crowd, referencing Louis C.K.’s admitted sexual misconduct, which included masturbating in front of younger female comedians and abusing his professional influence.

NBC via Getty Images Host Louis C.K. as the lawyer, Kenan Thompson as a judge, and Pete Davidson as a witness during 'The Lawyer' sketch on "Saturday Night Live," April 8, 2017.

The “SNL” cast member also joked about getting a tattoo of the comedian, citing stories about tattoos he has of other famous people.

“I got a Harry Potter tattoo. Then the next day Alan Rickman, the guy who played Snape, died and I was like, oh, what a weird coincidence,” Davidson said, as reported by E! News.

“Then I got a Willy Wonka tattoo. Next day—Gene Wilder dies. Now I’m like, alright, that’s a coincidence, that’s weird. So I’m thinking of getting a tattoo of Louis C.K., what do you guys think?” he said.

PGFM/MediaPunch/MediaPunch/IPx Pete Davidson speaks onstage at the Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber on March 14, 2015 in Culver City, California.

Louis C.K. has faced significant backlash since video surfaced on Sunday of a set in which the comedian mocks survivors of the Parkland school shooting, people who are disabled and transgender, as well as people of color. The set also included sexually explicit material that trades in racial stereotypes.

“My life is over. I don’t give a shit. You can, you can be offended, it’s OK. You can get mad at me,” the comedian said during a Dec. 16 set at the Governor’s Comedy Club in Long Island that recently surfaced on YouTube.

“Anyway. So why do black guys have big dicks? Let’s talk about that for a minute,” he said, launching into a set about black and Asian men’s genitalia.

louis ck's new inspiration is 13yo edgelords pic.twitter.com/VqyIKlK59N — Inkoo Kang (@inkookang) December 31, 2018

In November 2017, when Louis C.K. came forward and admitted to sexual misconduct against a number of female comedians, the comedian also said he would stay away from the spotlight. “I have spent my long and lucky career talking and saying anything I want. I will now step back and take a long time to listen,” he wrote at the time. It’s unclear what a “long time” means to the comedian, as he recently performed a number of sets, including performances at New York’s Comedy Cellar in August and October 2018.