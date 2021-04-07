Pete Davidson Gave Phony Fitness Advice To Alec Baldwin And It Worked

Pete Davidson says he got Alec Baldwin all pumped up ― with a lie. (Watch the interview above.)

The “Saturday Night Live” comedian revealed on “The Tonight Show” Tuesday that he impressed Baldwin with his physique during a shirtless sketch when Baldwin was a guest on “SNL” several years ago.

So, Baldwin asked Davidson about his workout routine.

“I didn’t want to be rude and just say like I still have metabolism,” the “SNL” player told host Jimmy Fallon. “To make him feel better, I was like, ‘Oh man, I do a hundred pushups and a hundred situps every day.’ And he was like, ‘Got it!’”

Baldwin later got his famous gig playing Donald Trump on “SNL” and would pass Davidson in the hall and say, “100 a day,” Davidson recalled.

Davidson’s fitness fib worked. He said Baldwin took up the exercise regimen and dropped a lot of weight.

“And he says it’s all because of me.”