Actor and comedian Pete Davidson was charged with reckless driving Friday after he crashed into the side of a Beverly Hills home in California earlier this year.
A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office told HuffPost on Friday that Davidson was charged with one misdemeanor count of reckless driving over the March 4 collision.
Though the spokesperson said that no one was seriously injured as a result of the crash, he noted that reckless driving can have devastating consequences.
Photos published by Page Six showed Davidson speaking to police after his Mercedes-Benz jumped a curb, skidded across a lawn and slammed into a home. The incident took place at around 11 p.m. on a Saturday night, and Davidson’s girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders, was reportedly also in the car.
“This is an alarming trend that we cannot ignore,” the DA’s spokesperson said. “As a result, it’s crucial that we take all allegations of reckless driving seriously and hold those responsible accountable.”
A lawyer for Davidson did not immediately respond to HuffPost on Friday. The “Saturday Night Live” alum is scheduled to be arraigned July 27.
