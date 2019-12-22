Pete Davidson Hints On 'SNL' He's Heading For Another Stint In Rehab

Pete Davidson hasn’t been in many “Saturday Night Live” sketches lately, and now we might know why. He indicated on “Weekend Update” that he could be off again to rehab.

Asked by “Update” co-host Colin Jost if he was getting away for vacation, Davidson essentially described rehab.

“I’m going on ‘vacation’ but insurance pays for some of it, and they take your phone and shoe laces,” Davidson said. “It costs $100,000 but I still have roommates.”

Davidson went to a rehab center in 2016 for mental health issues that he thought were caused by excessive marijuana use. He opened up about his stint in rehab on “Weekend Update” — and has also discussed his struggles with borderline personality disorder. He has been credited with helping to remove the stigma from mental health challenges and making it easier for people to seek help.

Davidson, 26, also complained on “Weekend Update” that the public responds very differently to his relationship with 18-year-old Kaia Gerber and Jost’s with Scarlett Johansson.

“You get to date a famous woman and everyone’s delighted, but I do it and America wants to punch me in the throat,” Davidson said, referring to criticism if him in the press and on social media.

He predicted that fans would skewer him on Twitter after his appearance on “Weekend Update.” But in fact most responses were supportive as his name trended after the apparent rehab revelation.

Let me just go ahead and join the chorus of people getting #PeteDavidson trending for the right reasons. There are tons of us our here who love and support you, man. Best of luck getting back on track. #ScrewTheStigma #MentalHealthMatters — Jim Schweitzer (@Ugly_Shirts) December 22, 2019

If Pete Davidson is actually going to rehab, I salute the dude for talking about it in public. Maybe somebody else will feel a little less ashamed. — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) December 22, 2019

❤ @Anniedelf: Nothing but respect for #PeteDavidson who just said he’s going away to rehab, live on #snl. It takes guts to admit to a problem and commit to getting well. I rarely tweet but it really touched me, rooting for him. — Love, Camisha. (@_Camisha) December 22, 2019