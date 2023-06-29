Pete Davidson has entered treatment for his mental health.

The “Saturday Night Live” alum is receiving inpatient care at a Pennsylvania rehab facility for issues around his post-traumatic stress disorder and borderline personality disorder, Page Six reported on Wednesday.

A source close to the star confirmed the news to People, telling the magazine Davidson was “in rehab but should be getting out pretty soon.”

Advertisement

Another insider told People that “Pete will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues.”

Davidson’s camp did not respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

The actor, who previously entered rehab for substance abuse treatment in 2017 and 2019, has been frank about his mental health struggles through the years.

Pete Davidson said in 2021 that receiving a borderline personality disorder diagnosis made him "feel so much better." Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Back in 2018, Davidson told Variety he had “been in and out of mental health facilities” since he was 9 due to childhood trauma. When he was 7 years old, his father, New York firefighter Scott Davidson, died responding to the September 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center.

During a 2020 interview with Charlamagne tha God, Davidson said, “I’m always depressed, all the time. I have to constantly bring myself out of it.”

Advertisement

“I wake depressed, but now I know my steps,” he said, adding, “It’s all just programming yourself to trick your brain.”

Davidson later opened up about life with borderline personality disorder during a 2021 conversation with Glenn Close for Variety’s Actors on Actors series. He explained the relief he felt after finding a diagnosis.

“I got diagnosed with BPD a few years ago, and I was always just so confused all the time, and just thought something was wrong, and didn’t know how to deal with it,” he said.

“Then, when somebody finally tells you, the weight of the world feels lifted off your shoulders,” he went on. “You feel so much better.”

The actor is also handling other health issues. In 2016, he told High Times he had been using cannabis to manage his Crohn’s Disease, a chronic condiution that causes inflammation in your digestive tract, since he was diagnosed around 17.

Advertisement

“I found that [even with] the medicines that the doctors were prescribing me and seeing all these doctors and trying new things… weed would be the only thing that would help me eat,” Davidson explained.