Pete Davidson Apparently Walks Runways Now, Makes Debut In Alexander Wang Show

Pete Davidson made his surprise modeling debut during Alexander Wang’s spring 2020 runway show in New York on Friday.

The “Saturday Night Live” cast member wore a white tank top, a black cap and a pair of two-toned pants down the runway at New York City’s Rockefeller Center skating rink.

Wang opened the show for his latest collection to the public, where onlookers could watch from the Rockefeller’s street-level plaza. The experience included access to food carts with hot dogs, pretzels and other popular street food, The Associated Press reported.

“We’re so honored to be here at Rockefeller Center,” Wang said during a preshow according to the AP. “I love New York. It is my home. I feel so proud to be based here. It’s such an incredible city.”

Davidson, a frequent tabloid fixture whose jokes have at times spurred backlash online, walked the show alongside the likes of models Kendall Jenner, Liu Wen and Kaia Gerber.

Pete Davidson backstage with Alex Wang after his runway show debut at the #Collection12020 show. pic.twitter.com/9IZql2r6t4 — alexanderwang (@AlexanderWangNY) June 1, 2019

Davidson’s unexpected appearance in Wang’s show sparked some discussion on Twitter over the weekend.

Pete Davidson walked in the Alexander Wang show. That is all. pic.twitter.com/KQRXnJyowX — Jacob Gallagher (@jacobwgallagher) June 1, 2019

So Pete Davidson just walked the Wang runway and suddenly...I get the whole Pete Davidson Thing? pic.twitter.com/0AuuleoHDh — Véronique (@veroniquean) June 1, 2019

Pete Davidson looking more uncomfortable on the runway than me in my Sears modelling days — Samantha Sobolewski (@SamSobolewski) June 1, 2019

i guess the stimulation is glitching rn bc we got robert patterson as batman and now pete davidson is modeling on runway shows — carleyann (@carleyflowerz) June 1, 2019