Pete Davidson Gets Surprisingly Sentimental In His 'SNL' Farewell

Pete Davidson joked around a bit on “Weekend Update,” mocking Tucker Carlson and saying that people only tune in to his comments to see what he has to say about Kanye West.

Davidson ribbed co-anchor Colin Jost about looking like the “only Kennedy who doesn’t drink.” He goofed about what producer Lorne Michaels told him when Davidson phoned to say he was getting engaged to Ariana Grande two weeks after dating her: “Oh! Hold on for dear life!”

Davidson also recalled when he auditioned for “Saturday Night Live” at the age of 20 in 2014, Michaels told him: “I don’t think you’re right for this show, so let’s screw this up together.”

And “that’s exactly what we did,” Davidson said. “And that’s why people who don’t think I deserve the job shouldn’t hate me since we have so much in common.”

If “anything, he added, “I should inspire hope that literally anyone can be on ‘Saturday Night Live.’ Seriously, you see a guy bumming cigarettes outside a 7-11 at 2 a.m., that’s not some meth head, that’s the next Pete Davidson!”

Then, he turned uncharacteristically emotional, thanking “SNL” for “always having my back and allowing me to work on myself and grow.”

And “thank you to Lorne for never giving up on me or judging me, even when everyone else was,” Davidson added. “And for believing in me and allowing me to have a place that I could call home with some memories that can last a lifetime. So thank you guys,”