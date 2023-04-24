Pete Davidson Shoves Pesky Fan After Knicks Playoff Win

Pete Davidson shoved a fan who got tried to get too cozy with him after the New York Knicks’ playoff game win Sunday at Madison Square Garden, video showed.

Extended footage from TMZ revealed the former “Saturday Night Live” star patiently posing with a man in a pink shirt twice before as he signs autographs and takes smartphone shots on his way out.

But when the man put his arm around Davidson for a third shot, the comedian pushed him vigorously and demanded his space.

While the mood of Davidson, wearing a Knicks jacket, may have been soured by the liberty-taking follower, he and other New Yorkers have plenty to celebrate. The team is on the brink of its first playoff series victory in 10 years after a win over Cleveland Cavaliers gave the Knicks a 3-1 edge in the best-of-seven series.

Davidson has history at the Garden. At a Rangers hockey game in 2019, “The King of Staten Island Star” went viral for French-kissing Kate Beckinsale after his breakup with Ariana Grande.

HuffPost did not immediately hear back from Davidson’s team.

Pete Davidson and fellow comedian Jon Stewart at the Knicks playoff game on April 23, 2023. An overzealous fan knocked the smile off Davidson's face later. Elsa via Getty Images