'Game Of Thrones' Star Jacob Anderson Turns Up In Pete Davidson's TV Rap On 'SNL'

Pete Davidson, Paul Rudd and DJ Khalid joined forces to pay a rap tribute to their favorite TV program — which isn’t “Game of Thrones,” even though Grey Worm Jacob Anderson turned up on “SNL” to watch.
It’s “Grace and Frankie,” which totally confused Kenan Thompson, but delighted series stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, who donned Pete Davidson T-shirts in the rap vid. (Davidson has actually never watched “GoT,” he confessed.)
Davidson explains: “You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’d better grab a hanky. They’re opposites who run a business selling dildos — ain’t that classic?”
Rudd did have one final small “Game of Thrones” tribute: “I got a dragon you can sit on right here.”
Check it out in the video up top.
REAL LIFE. REAL NEWS. REAL VOICES.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.