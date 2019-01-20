Pete Davidson Returns To 'Weekend Update' Desk With John Mulaney

Pete Davidson appeared to be back in fine form on “Saturday Night Live,” jumping back on the “Weekend Update” desk after what he called his “really crazy month.”

While the 25-year-old briefly appeared on the show after deleting the post, Saturday night marked Davidson’s official return.

that was so stupid and fun. Thanks @nbcsnl pic.twitter.com/Z8k4akkTn8 — John Mulaney (@mulaney) January 20, 2019

He appeared alongside comedian John Mulaney, who shared how he was “spending time with Pete to try and show him that you can have a life in comedy that is not insane. A sober, domestic life.”

Davidson then joked that, “after observing John’s life, I publicly threatened suicide.”

“I’m sorry, I know I shouldn’t make that joke,” he then said.

Pete brought a friend to the Update desk. #SNL pic.twitter.com/YBODfZgmZ7 — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) January 20, 2019

Twitter users were divided over Davidson’s joke.

pete davidson just jokes about his suicide threat🤢 — maddie (@STRAWB3RRYMlLK) January 20, 2019

pete davidson’s suicide joke literally made me physically cringe — grace ☀️ (@almostmatilda) January 20, 2019

Suicide threats are funny now?



Pete Davidson Jokes About Suicide Threat With John Mulaney on SNL https://t.co/u4F47qHBlv — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) January 20, 2019

Here’s Pete Davidson joking about his suicide attempt on tonight’s #SNL, alongside pal John Mulaney.



LOVE seeing Pete laugh. He'll be dragged for this for I love him nonetheless. #snl #PeteDavidson — Peyton M. Storm♀📚🎶🏈🧘😻💃🌊🏋️‍♀️ (@peyton_storm) January 20, 2019

this is so cute. john is like his guardian angel lmao. — sharla | a little more (acoustic) (@sharxac) January 20, 2019

Pete and the show handled this wonderfully! Let's face it-it's awkward to show your face and have people applaud simply bc we're all so glad you didn't end your life. Pete (and John) acknowledged the situation AND made the segment the funniest,laugh out loud bit in the show! — 3PennyCoffee (@3PennyCoffee1) January 20, 2019

The pair then went on to review “The Mule” ― which Mulaney described as “a superhero movie for old people about a guy whose superpower is he can drive unsupervised.”

Check it out in the clip below:

If you or someone you know needs help, call 1-800-273-8255 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. You can also text HOME to 741-741 for free, 24-hour support from the Crisis Text Line. Outside of the U.S., please visit the International Association for Suicide Prevention for a database of resources.