Pete Davidson Is Riding A Rocket Into Space Cause This World Isn't Big Enough

Pete Davidson, who seems over the moon for Kim Kardashian, is about to reach space for real, Blue Origin announced on Monday.

The “Saturday Night Live” comedian will blast off aboard a Blue Origin rocket that’s set to soar about 65 miles to the edge of space, providing about four minutes of weightlessness.

Takeoff is scheduled for March 23 at the Blue Origin launch center in West Texas.

Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company launched by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has carried humans on three previous flights. They included 90-year-old “Star Trek” actor William Shatner and “Good Morning America” host Michael Strahan. Bezos was aboard his first manned flight in July.

“The King of Staten Island” star will be joined on the 20th “New Shepard” mission by Party America CEO Marty Allen; real estate developer Marc Hagle and his wife, SpaceKids Global founder Sharon Hagle; University of North Carolina professor Jim Kitchen; and George Nield, a commercial space transportation associate administrator at the Federal Aviation Administration.

Davidson talked about the possibility of going into space with Bezos at a dinner party back in January and the conversation heated up earlier this month, People noted previously.

