Pete Davidson Sparks Dating Rumors With Cindy Crawford's Daughter, Kaia Gerber

Pete Davidson has been single for approximately six days, so of course he’s already linked to a potential new girlfriend.

The “Saturday Night Live” star, 25, has been spotted on multiple outings this week alone with model Kaia Gerber, the 18-year-old daughter of fashion icon Cindy Crawford.

The two were seen grabbing a one-on-one lunch Wednesday at Sadelle’s restaurant in New York City, where an onlooker snapped a photo of them in a corner booth and subsequently shared it on Instagram.

In the photo, Davidson is seen smiling, while Gerber looks down at her phone.

Davidson was also reportedly seen leaving Gerber’s apartment building this week, an unnamed source told Page Six, claiming the two were “just friends.”

Representatives for Davidson and Gerber did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

While the pairing might seem random to some, their paths overlapped at an Alexander Wang fashion show in June, where Davidson made his runway debut alongside Gerber and supermodels like Kendall Jenner.

Steven Ferdman via Getty Images Pete Davidson walks the runway during the Alexander Wang Collection 1 fashion show in May 2019.

As E! News notes, they also share a friend in common — “13 Reasons Why” star Tommy Dorfman, who’s shared photos of both of Davidson and Gerber on his Instagram page in recent months.

The late-night star was previously romantically linked to “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” actor Margaret Qualley. The two took their romance overseas and stepped out together for the first time at the Venice Film Festival in August.

Qualley’s mother, actress Andie McDowell, even commented on the budding romance, telling People magazine at the time, “She has a beautiful relationship with him but I don’t want to step on her relationship too much. They have a nice relationship.”

Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images Anthony Mackie, Pete Davidson and Margaret Qualley attend the "Seberg" screening during the 76th Venice Film Festival.

But last week, reports claimed the two were on the outs after a few months of dating and still “remain friends,” according to an Us Weekly source.

To make matters even more complicated, however, Davidson, Gerber, and Qualley all seem to be in the same social circle, as Dorfman shared a photo of himself and the comedian earlier this month that was taken by Qualley.

Davidson’s love life became the stuff of headline news last year when he got engaged to pop star Ariana Grande. The two split in October 2018 after a whirlwind romance.

And then there was his short-lived rebound fling with Kate Beckinsale in February, which he addressed on “Saturday Night Live” after they were seen making out at a hockey game in a viral photo that none of us will ever be able to unsee.