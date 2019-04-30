Pete Davidson Abandons Stand-Up Gig, Saying Club Owner 'Disrespected' Him

Pete Davidson walked out of a stand-up comedy performance after saying the club owner, who reportedly mentioned the “SNL” star’s love life, “disrespected” him.

Davidson left his scheduled show Monday at the Stress Factory Comedy Club in Bridgeport, Connecticut, without taking the stage. He said later in a series of Instagram Stories that club owner Vinnie Brand “disrespected me and did something that I told him not to do.”

“I can’t perform under those circumstances,” said Davidson, adding that he’d make it up to fans who bought tickets with a free show in the next week.

Davidson was miffed that Brand joked about his two famous former girlfriends, Kate Beckinsale and Ariana Grande, even after Davidson’s security guard had asked the club owner to tell the audience not to mention the exes, according to The Blast.

Brand said he was telling fans just that when Davidson walked out. He insisted he wasn’t trying to get laughs, and was simply trying to protect Davidson.

TMZ posted video of an angry Brand going off on Davidson, apparently soon after Davidson posted his Instagram comments.

“Don’t date Pete Davidson!” Brand exclaims at the end of the video.

Neither Brand nor Davidson immediately answered HuffPost’s requests for comment.