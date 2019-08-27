Pete Davidson Calls UCF Students 'Privileged Little A**holes' For Having Phones Out

Comedian Pete Davidson went off on a crowd of college students during a show at the University of Central Florida, calling them “privileged little assholes” for having their phones out.

The “Saturday Night Live” star was headlining a stand-up show at the Orlando school Monday night when the sight of audience members holding phones sent him on an expletive-ridden tear.

“Don’t fucking ruin the show for people who actually want to be here,” shouted Davidson, as seen in a video taken by an audience member. Davidson, 25, went on to tell the audience to “fucking grow up, OK?”

“It says no phones,” he said, adding: “I have to have my fucking boy patrol you guys like you’re 5 years old? That’s fucking embarrassing.”

The audience initially reacted to Davidson’s tirade with laughter. But as he continued to lambast the crowd, the reception appeared to shift.

“Don’t you want adults to respect us? Don’t you want your parents to, like, be proud of you? You know how fucking embarrassing it is to be our age and walk out and knows everybody thinks you’re a fucking idiot? Grow the fuck up,” he continued. At one point he grumped: “That’s why the world is gonna end in 25 years, because you’re all fucking retarded.”

UCF officials told The Hollywood Reporter they were not pleased with Davidson’s language.

“Mr. Davidson’s abusive language, particularly his use of a derogatory slur, is contrary to the University of Central Florida’s values of inclusion and respect for all,” said UCF spokesman Mark Schlueb told the publication. “It’s disappointing that his rant spoiled an event that was meant to welcome students back for the fall semester.”

People on social media had mixed reactions to Davidson’s set:

Everyone at #ucf is focusing on how shitty Pete Davidson was, but can we appreciate how funny the first two openers were?? I’m blessed to have a new uncle and I couldn’t be more excited, also learned about ocean drug dealers. Successful day. — Tisbecca (@Tisbecca) August 27, 2019

Pete Davidson to UCF students for having phones out when there weren't any signs 😂💀 @UCFStool pic.twitter.com/EizrfjNZvx — Dani Garzon (@Dani_garzon12) August 27, 2019

pete davidson at ucf tonight pic.twitter.com/BtVtooWxtA — Free Range Chicken (@roamingchicken) August 27, 2019

pete davidson had a whole meltdown in front of some college kids and called us all bitches and r-words..... then he got pressed that no one was laughing at his lame ass jokes? girl eye- 😗 pic.twitter.com/WWNFrZ6Rnk — 𝖘𝖆𝖇𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖆™️ (prod. SUGA) (@grigiogurlz) August 27, 2019

ucf students raise ur hand if u have ever felt personally victimized by pete davidson — sierra (@sierrawh_) August 27, 2019

if you saw pete davidson tonight at ucf ... we all came out of this uncomfortable ass experience closer together — 𝕵𝖚𝖑𝖎𝖆 (@this_is_spiffy) August 27, 2019