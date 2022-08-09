Pete Davidson In Trauma Therapy To Deal With Kanye West's Online Abuse

A source close to Davidson, 28, told People that the comedian “has been in trauma therapy in large part” due to the many threatening posts that the rapper has posted on social media.

Advertisement

“The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete], and he’s had to seek out help,” the source said.

Most recently, West, 45, reacted to the breakup by posting a now-deleted photo of a fake newspaper front page on his Instagram declaring “Skete Davidson Dead At Age 28.”

In the past, West has harassed Davidson by releasing a music video that depicted violence against the comedian. He has also leaked texts from Kardashian, where she allegedly asked West to stop attacking Davidson.

The insider stressed to People that Davidson “has no regrets for dating Kim and wants it to be made very clear that she’s been nothing but supportive of him throughout their relationship.”

Advertisement