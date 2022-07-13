Pete Davidson Reveals His 'Dream' Is To Become A Dad: 'Favorite Thing Ever'

Pete Davidson can’t wait to be a dad.

The 28-year-old comedian revealed to actor Kevin Hart that having little ones of his own is his “dream.”

“My favorite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve, is I want to have a kid,” Davidson said on an episode of Hart’s Peacock show, “Hart to Heart.”

“That’s like my dream,” the “King of Staten Island” actor said, adding that it was “super corny.” Hart jumped in. “It’s not super corny, it’s the best goddamn thing you can do in life,” he said.

“It would also be so fun to dress up a little dude. I’m so excited for that chapter,” Davidson said.

He said that being a parent is something he’s “preparing for now” and “trying to be as good as a dude and develop and get better, so when that happens, it’s just easier.”

The former “Saturday Night Live” star can get parenting advice from his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, who shares four children with her ex-husband, Kanye West.

Davidson has been pictured out and about with her kids ― North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm ― and reportedly even has their initials tattooed on his neck.

Kim Kardashian said she waited about six months into her relationship with Pete Davidson to introduce him to her kids. Gotham via Getty Images

Kardashian recently spoke about when she knew it was the right time to introduce Davidson to her kids.

“I consulted with a few therapists and friends that have been through it,” the reality star said during an appearance on “Today” with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie. “I definitely wanted to wait six months. And that was the marker.”

“I think it’s different for everyone,” Kardashian explained. “Different things work for different people, but you just have to do what feels right and try to be as respectful and cautious as possible.”