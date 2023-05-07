Pete Davidson Gives Pizza To Striking Writers After 'SNL' Episode Cancellation

Pete Davidson used his sudden week-off from “SNL” hosting duties to deliver pizza to striking writers after the NBC comedy sketch show came to an early end due to the Writers Guild of America strike.

The strike, which began Tuesday as the union’s writers seek – among other things – improved residuals and compensation, has put a stop to a number of late night shows including “The Tonight Show” and “The Late Show.” (HuffPost’s unionized staff are also members of the WGAE.)

Advertisement

“Saturday Night Live,” which reportedly called off its remaining three episodes including one featuring show alum Davidson, was no exception and the comedian put his reason for being at the strike bluntly.

“Gotta support the writers, man,” said Davidson as he passed out L&B Spumoni Gardens boxes of pizza to striking writers and their supporters in Brooklyn’s Greenpoint neighborhood on Friday.

“No shows without the writers, man.”

Pete Davidson just dropped off pizza from Spumoni Gardens for striking Writer’s Guild members in Greenpoint pic.twitter.com/RjO5HgIje8 — Liam Quigley (@_elkue) May 5, 2023

Davidson wasn’t the only axed potential host from season 48 of “SNL.”

“Succession” actor Kieran Culkin, with musical guest Labrinth, was scheduled to host the May 13 show while “The White Lotus” star Jennifer Coolidge was set to join musical guest Foo Fighters on May 20, Deadline reported.

Advertisement

Staff on the sketch show appear to be getting paid for the episodes, according to the publication.

Pete Davidson and Judah Miller join members of the Writers Guild of America and its supporters to picket on Friday in New York City. Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images