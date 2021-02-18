While conservative media mourned the loss of Limbaugh, who built a large right-wing audience, outlets like the Times and HuffPost took a more critical approach in their obituaries.

On “Fox & Friends,” Logan said that to millions, Limbaugh “was a heroic figure and an icon, and he’s not being remembered that way.”

“What you said is completely reflected in the way The New York Times is remembering Rush Limbaugh today,” Hegseth said later. “It’s so sick that I barely feel comfortable putting it on the screen.”

Hegseth read aloud the Times’ headlines describing Limbaugh as a media figure who built “talk radio into a right-wing attack machine” and was “trafficking in conspiracy theories.”

To which Logan, host of Fox Nation’s “Lara Logan Has No Agenda,” responded: “You know what, Pete? I was raised to be a better person than that. I can only think of my mother. She would have looked at that and said ‘how small, these people are very small.’ She would have left it at that, and honestly, I’m going to leave it there when it comes to them because I think their actions and their language speak for themselves.”

Hegseth said that Limbaugh called the mainstream media “the drive-by media because they show up based on emotions, spread misinformation, then they leave.”

When it came to amplifying falsehoods, Limbaugh proved formidable even in the months before his death. He relentlessly echoed former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims that the 2020 election was rigged from the get-go.

“There’s simply no way Joe Biden was legitimately elected president,” said Limbaugh, suggesting Trump hire his own “vote count czar” to investigate.

Last month, Limbaugh appeared to endorse the violence of the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol and also falsely claimed that Democrats and their allies were responsible for the rioting.