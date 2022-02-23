Fox News Host Mocked For Bonkers Defense Of Trump's Praise For Putin

Donald Trump has repeatedly praised and defended Russian President Vladimir Putin, but to one Fox News host, it’s just a game meant to troll the media.

On Tuesday, Pete Hegseth said Putin “lives rent-free” in the minds of the U.S. media.

“No organism, no entity, has done more to spread Russian propaganda and to prop up the strawman that is Vladimir Putin than our very own media,” Hegseth said hours after Trump praised Putin’s actions in Ukraine as “genius” and “savvy.”

However, Hegseth suggested Trump didn’t really mean it. He was just toying with the media.

“Donald Trump was happy to troll them on it as he continues to do to this moment,” Hegseth said. “Because they can’t resist it, and they’ll obsess over it.”

Guest claims Trump is pretending to be subservient to Putin to troll the media pic.twitter.com/jEIJaNSKZe — Acyn (@Acyn) February 23, 2022

Hegseth claimed the media was working to spread Russian propaganda on the same network where fellow Fox News host Tucker Carlson has repeatedly defended Putin, aired Kremlin talking points and touted pro-Russia conspiracy theories.

Trump is only too happy to defend Putin, as he has for years, which made Hegseth’s insistence that the ex-president was merely trolling the media seem more than a little insincere, as many pointed out on Twitter:

And now the GOP will start to cover up for Trump, once again. https://t.co/gNDfyGVKFR — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) February 23, 2022

Noted idiot Pete Hegseth (who thinks germs aren't real bc he can't see them) says Putin lives "rent-free" in the minds of the media. Imagine if any "reporter" or commentator had said Breshnev or Kruschev lived rent-free in the minds of the right...https://t.co/xhG6awIH9e — Tim Wise (@timjacobwise) February 23, 2022

Consider this then....he's been doing it for a very long time. pic.twitter.com/Jhhb7OBDqt — Sergeant 1st Lady (@sergeant_1st) February 23, 2022

Wow- that’s a new one. So trump is pretending? Who knew? https://t.co/2Xg30cnBXq — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) February 23, 2022

Or, hear me out… Trump is subservient to Putin. — Brian Guest (@brguest20) February 23, 2022

Pete Hegseth claims Trump is being a Putin sycophant to troll the media. Sure, Pete.. https://t.co/abwcKCNs4R — Morten Øverbye (@morten) February 23, 2022

The real danger is when the Trump propagandists are able to manufacture more credible (insofar as it plays out in the Trumpist world) propaganda for their captivated fans. https://t.co/qjbj47dPNq #FoxNewsHatesAmerica — Michael J. Toro (@GrayFoxDown) February 23, 2022

The only way to truly own the libs is to obsequiously kowtow to murderous autocrats https://t.co/SXZwWCXFGq — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 23, 2022

Pete, this is not 'trolling' this is how Trump feels about Putin, the murderous dictator. https://t.co/40LjgdkOVs pic.twitter.com/BIzrx4eByz — Րυɱ૦Ր Һคς ɿ੮ 🏴 (@BrandiLynn4Ever) February 23, 2022

Wow. That's desperate.🤷‍♀️



But how else are they going to explain the insane reaction of #TraitorTrump in a way that doesn't make him look as bad as he really is?



Trump has always been on Team Putin. If you can't see this obvious fact, it's because you can't handle the truth. https://t.co/dOzZVW4lva — Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) February 23, 2022

Putin's puppet isn't pretending. We watched him follow Putin around like a puppy his entire presidency. https://t.co/v7BykNY4wi — Bill Maxwell (@Bill_Maxwell_) February 23, 2022