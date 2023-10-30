Pete Sampras Says His Wife, Actor Bridgette Wilson-Sampras, Has Serious Illness

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Tennis champ Pete Sampras said in a heartbreaking post Sunday that his wife, actor Bridgette Wilson-Sampras, has ovarian cancer and is going through “an exceptionally challenging time.”

In a statement released through the Association of Tennis Professionals, Sampras wrote that Wilson-Sampras has gone through major surgery and chemotherapy and is continuing with maintenance therapy.

“It is hard to watch someone you love go through a challenge like this,” he said, while praising his two sons for stepping up in support of their mother.

Wilson-Sampras, a former Miss Teen USA, appeared in such films as “Billy Madison” (1995), “The Wedding Planner” (2001) and “Shopgirl” (2005), and made a memorable turn as a potential love interest for Kelsey Grammer’s character on a 2002 episode of “Frasier.” She and Sampras married in 2000. She was diagnosed with the cancer this past December.

“Watching Bridgette continue to be an incredible mom and wife through it all, has been inspiring,” Sampras wrote.

Sampras is considered one of the all-time tennis greats, winning 14 Grand Slam singles titles before his retirement in 2003.