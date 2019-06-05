Pete Souza resurfaced three photographs he’d taken of former President Barack Obama meeting with British royalty to poke fun at President Donald Trump, who is on a state visit to the United Kingdom.

The former White House photographer began his latest Trump-trolling spree by sharing to Instagram an old picture of Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama meeting Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

“She likes him better,” Souza cheekily captioned the shot.

“He makes her laugh,” Souza wrote about this image:

And of this 2016 snap of Obama meeting the then-2-year-old Prince George, Souza quipped “the little ones can always tell a person of character.”

Souza has become a fierce and vocal critic of Trump and his administration and rarely misses a chance to throw shade via the sharing online of pictures that he took during Obama’s time in office.

Most recently, he invoked Trump’s adviser and daughter, Ivanka Trump, to knock the president over his raising of tariffs on products imported from China.

Souza posted his latest photographs on the second day of Trump’s visit to the UK, during which the president met with outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May amid mass protests from a reported tens of thousands of people.