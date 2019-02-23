Pete Souza Marks Drew Barrymore’s Birthday With 1984 Ronald Reagan Snap

Former White House photographer Pete Souza took time out from trolling President Donald Trump on Instagram on Friday to mark actress Drew Barrymore’s 44th birthday.

Souza, who usually uses the platform to throw shade at Trump with pictures he took during Barack Obama’s time in office, shared a 1984 image that he snapped of then-child-star Barrymore with former President Ronald Reagan.

Souza said the image, taken during his time documenting Reagan’s administration, is “now on display at the Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art at Kansas State University.” The Associated Press has other images of the pair together at the math and science education event at the White House:

