Pete Souza Jabs 'Javanka' With Barack Obama Telephone Call Observation

Former White House photographer Pete Souza pounced in his typical shade-throwing style on a report that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have used private email and messaging apps to conduct official government business.

Souza poked fun at President Donald Trump’s daughter and son-in-law on Instagram, where he shared a snap he took in 2014 of former President Barack Obama talking on a telephone with ex-CIA Director John Brennan while two aides tap away on their Blackberry devices.

“Communications from all three were archived as required by the Presidential Records Act, which according to news reports Javanka doesn’t always do,” Souza wrote in the caption.

“Wonder why?” he asked.

Souza’s mocking of the Trump White House on Instagram with images he took during his time covering Obama’s administration is well documented, not least by HuffPost.

