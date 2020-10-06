Obama Photographer Swipes At Trump With Sweet Message To White House Staff

Former White House photographer Pete Souza sent a sweet message of support to Secret Service agents and the permanent staff at the White House, where multiple people in the past week have tested positive for COVID-19 ― including President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump.

“I miss you and love you all,” Souza wrote in his caption for seven pictures of government employees that he took during his time as the official photographer for President Barack Obama’s administration. Souza also served in the role under President Ronald Reagan.

“The country thanks you for your service. Don’t let the bastard get you down,” Souza added on Instagram Monday.

Check out Souza’s post on Instagram here:

Souza posted the photos as Trump returned to the White House after three days in Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for coronavirus treatment.

One of the president’s first acts was to remove his face mask in front of the cameras. The stunt sparked widespread anger, given how Trump is still likely highly contagious and may have put staff and agents at risk. The coronavirus has killed more than 210,000 in the U.S. as Trump downplayed the danger, touted dangerous treatments and urged states to ignore public health recommendations.

Souza often swipes at Trump by sharing images from Obama’s presidency. He highlighted the stark differences between the Obama and Trump administrations with his 2018 book, “Shade: A Tale of Two Presidents” and is the focus of a new documentary, “The Way I See It.”